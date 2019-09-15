IDF spokesperson, 100 other soldiers quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

The commander of the IDF spokesperson’s unit will enter quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus carrier, the military said Thursday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman was in a meeting last week in which someone diagnosed with COVID-19 took part.

“In light of this and in accordance with Health Ministry regulations, the IDF spokesperson will enter quarantine and continue to maintain his regular schedule as much as possible,” a military statement said.

Zilberman, who was feeling well and had no symptoms of the virus, will soon take a COVID-19 test, the IDF said.

Along with Zilberman, the military said some 100 officers and soldiers from the spokesperson’s unit will also enter quarantine.

The announcement came days after the military reintroduced restrictions on soldiers to prevent the virus from spreading in its ranks, amid a nationwide rise in new infections.

The measures included preparing soldiers to remain on base for up to a month, barring soldiers from visiting entertainment venues or places where large gatherings are held, and limiting the number of participants in meetings.

The military also announced the return of the “capsule” system, in which troops serve in set groups to limit exposure to other people.

According to the IDF’s latest figures, there were 89 active infections in the military, with 4,086 soldiers in quarantine.

In a briefing Monday, Zilberman stressed that the pandemic has not hurt the military’s operational readiness.

After a sustained drop in new cases, Israel has seen a spike in new infections since most lockdown measures were lifted and on Wednesday night recorded 532 infections over the previous day, the highest daily figure in over two months.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.