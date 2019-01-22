In veiled criticism of Netanyahu, Rivlin says rule of law in Israel ‘eroding’

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday said respect for rule of law was declining in Israel, in remarks seen as critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attacks against the attorney general.

“Law enforcement is not always a pleasant job; sometimes it means using force against citizens, not against foreign enemies,” he said at an awards ceremony for police officers in Jerusalem.

“Many times it leads to impossible situations… [and] you have been entrusted with a complex and delicate task,” Rivlin told the officers.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“But unfortunately, it seems to me that respect for the rule of law has eroded over the years,” he said. “The law is now perceived as artificial, restrictive and annoying.”

Rivlin called undermining the rule of law a “serious mistake,” saying the law was the “underpinning of our society and nation.”

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit — who is expected to announce whether he intends to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges in the coming weeks — has been criticized by the prime minister and his supporters.

Netanyahu and allies in the Likud party have dismissed the investigations against him as a “witch hunt” and accused the left of pressuring Mandelblit into charging Netanyahu, but until recent days had mostly refrained from attacking the attorney general directly.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, though, Netanyahu accused Mandelblit of launching probes without hard evidence against him. “That’s what’s called a ‘setup,” Netanyahu wrote.

“I understand the meaning of indicting a prime minister,” Mandelblit said in an interview with Hadashot TV news. “It has come on my watch, and I will make the appropriate decision based only on the truth.”

Police have recommended that Netanyahu be charged with bribery in three separate affairs, dubbed cases 1000, 2000 and 4000. According to legal sources quoted by Hebrew media, Mandelblit has already decided to indict Netanyahu in Case 4000, reportedly the most severe of the three, which involved suspicions he traded regulatory favors for positive media coverage.

While Mandelblit is reportedly set to announce whether he intends to indict before April 9 elections, actual charges cannot be filed until after Netanyahu is granted a hearing, which would likely take place after the vote. Netanyahu has pushed for Mandelblit to hold off on announcing anything before elections for fear it will sway voters.

On Monday, Netanyahu’s defense lawyers met with Mandelblit to ask for a delay in the indictment announcement. The attorney general’s office said Mandelblit was weighing the request; however, he is expected to deny it.

According to an Army Radio poll released on Tuesday, Netanyahu’s Likud party would drop from a predicted 29 to 25 Knesset seats in the coming election if the attorney general announces an indictment before the April 9 vote.

The lost Likud votes appeared to be equally distributed among four other mainstream parties: Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid would each go up from a projected 13 to 14 seats, while Kulanu and Yisrael Beytenu would receive six each and not the five predicted if no indictment announcement were made.

The poll, however, showed that in both cases, Netanyahu would still be able to form a coalition, with his likely partners receiving 61 seats if an indictment were to be announced — a paper-thin majority in the 120-seat Knesset but enough to form a government.