Incoming rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel in false alarm

Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in the Galilee on Tuesday morning, but the army later said it was a false alarm.

The IDF did not say what tripped the warning system, but said it was investigating the sirens heard in Moshav Dishon, adjacent to the Lebanese border.

There have been numerous instances of errant fire from fighting in neighboring Syria over the past several years entering Israeli territory, as well as missile fire which the IDF routinely acts against.

Last month, the IDF announced a more accurate incoming rocket alert system for communities in northern Israel.