Intel Corp. names Israeli to second in command for global manufacturing

US tech giant Intel Corp. has picked an Israeli, Daniel Benatar, to be the second in command at its global manufacturing operations.

Benatar, who is currently the manager of Fab 28, Intel’s production facility in Kiryat Gat, Israel, has been named assistant general manager of Intel’s manufacturing global group, in addition to his role as a company vice president. This is the highest-ranking position ever awarded to an Israeli in Intel’s Manufacturing and Operations Organization, Intel said in a statement.

Benatar will fulfill his new global responsibility from Israel, where he will also continue to head the Kiryat Gat facility.

The appointment comes at a time when the US tech firm is mulling the outsourcing of the manufacturing of its chips.

Intel’s production facility in Kiryat Gat has recently undergone several upgrades with the technological evolution of the chip industry, including physical expansions. Intel Kiryat Gat employs 4,900 people, mostly in a peripheral region of Israel, Intel said in the statement.

Benatar joined Intel in 1993 as a diffusion engineer at the first facility Intel opened in Israel, in Jerusalem. Since then, he has fulfilled numerous engineering and management roles in the Manufacturing and Operations organization, including in the development of process technologies and upgrading facilities to large-scale manufacturing.

In 2011, Benatar was named to lead the upgrade of Fab28 to 22nm technology. He remained in this role until he was appointed as general manager in 2015. With Benatar at the helm, Fab28 was recognized with Intel’s most prestigious Intel Quality Award twice, in 2013 and 2019.

Benatar holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and mathematics and a master’s degree in physics, both from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He also earned an advanced degree in business administration from the Jerusalem School of Business Administration of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem