Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising toll to 237

Iran on Monday reported 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead.

“In the past 24 hours, 595 new cases infected with coronavirus were identified in the country and the overall number of those infected rose to 7,167,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the health minister, said in a tweet.

“So far, 2,394 of the confirmed cases have recovered,” he added.

The health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the virus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic. However, experts worry Iran may be underreporting its cases.

In the Mideast, there have been over 7,600 confirmed cases of the virus and on Monday, Saudi Arabia closed off its land borders, and air and sea travel to Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and the United Arab Emirates over concerns.