Iran says alleged spy gave Mossad, CIA intel on Quds Force in Syria

Iran on Saturday provided new information on a man it has said will be executed for allegedly spying on behalf of Israel’s Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Mahmoud Mousavi Majd had resided in Syria in recent years alongside his family, in an unspecified capacity.

He said Majd was in contact with Iranian military advisors operating in the country while gathering intel on Iran’s defense minister, the Revolutionary Guards’ extraterritorial Quds Force and the movements of military officials, including Quds Force chief Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad in January.

Esmaili did not say how Majd was able to gain access to such information.

The judiciary has said Majd was arrested prior to Soleimani’s assassination and was not tied to his killing.

Iranian authorities on Saturday also released a first photo of Majd.

On Tuesday Esmaili said Majd would be executed “soon” for his actions after the death sentence was upheld by the supreme court.

He said then that Majd had been paid large sums of money from Mossad and the CIA.