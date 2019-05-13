Iran sentences Iranian national to 10 years for spying for Britain

Iran announced on Monday it had sentenced an Iranian national to 10 years in prison for spying for Britain, the country’s judiciary said.

“An Iranian who was in charge of Iran desk in the British Council and was cooperating with Britain’s intelligence agency… was sentenced to 10 years in prison after clear confessions,” said judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili, according to the Fars news agency.

The British Council is the UK’s cultural agency overseas. The detained individual was not identified.

Iran is already holding British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is in jail in Tehran for alleged sedition.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation and was arrested in 2016 while visiting relatives for the Persian New Year.

Iranian authorities accused her of plotting against the government and handed her a five-year jail sentence.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, has been separated from his daughter, Gabriella, who was with her mother when she was detained in Iran and has since remained in the country with her grandparents. She is due to return to the UK this summer to begin her education, a prospect that is said to have caused Zaghari-Ratcliffe much anguish.

Britain has taken the unusual step of granting her diplomatic protection in a bid to free her.

Last month, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt dismissed the suggestion of a prisoner swap for Zaghari-Ratcliffe as a diplomatic ploy, while her husband said the idea was “almost impossible.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested a swap between Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Negar Ghodskani, an Iranian woman held in Australia on a US extradition warrant.

AFP contributed to this report.