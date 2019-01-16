Iran state TV’s English channel says anchorwoman held in US
Press TV’s Marzieh Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin in New Orleans, reportedly arrested in St. Louis and taken into FBI custody
TEHRAN, Iran — The English-language arm of Iran’s state television broadcaster is reported that its prominent American-born news anchor was arrested after flying into the United States.
Press TV broke into its broadcast on Wednesday to report that Marzieh Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin of New Orleans, was arrested after arriving at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday.
The broadcaster, citing her family, said Hashemi was taken into FBI custody and brought to the Washington area.
The bureau did not immediately respond to a written request for comment. Several local jails around Washington that house federal inmates also said they did not have her in custody.
US detains #Iranian journalist for unknown reasonhttps://t.co/q0cwBuotiD pic.twitter.com/5jXO6xByC4
— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) January 16, 2019
Hashemi’s reported arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US following the arrest of a former US serviceman in the Islamic Republic.
