Iran threatens to shut strategic Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s top general on Sunday warned that Tehran could close the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route if it faces more “hostility,” as the US tightens up sanctions, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

“We are not after closing the Strait of Hormuz, but if the hostility of enemies increase, we will be able to do so,” armed forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri told ISNA.

“Also, if our oil does not go through the strait, other countries’ oil will certainly not cross the strait too,” he added.

The statement came after Washington said on Monday that it would start imposing sanctions on countries, such as India, China and Turkey, that buy Iranian oil.

Eight countries were initially given six-month reprieves after the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran in November, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the Islamic Republic could shut down the strait, a vital shipping lane for international oil supplies, should it find its national interests or security threatened.

“We believe Iran will continue to sell its oil … (and) use the Strait of Hormuz. But if the United States takes the crazy measure of trying to prevent us from doing that, then it should be prepared for the consequences,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

“It is in our vital national security interest to keep the Persian Gulf open, to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. We have done that in the past and we will continue to do that in the future,” he added.