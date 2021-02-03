Israeli actress Shira Haas nominated for Golden Globe for ‘Unorthodox’ role

Israeli actress Shira Haas has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role in Netflix’s series “Unorthodox.”

Haas was nominated for best actress in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television, the Golden Globes announced on Wednesday.

She is reportedly the first Israeli actress ever to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Also nominated in that category are Cate Blanchett for “Mrs. America,” Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Queen’s Gambit,” Nicole Kidman for “The Undoing,” and Daisy Edgar-Jones for “Normal People.”

Haas stars in the four-episode series as Esther Shapiro, a young ultra-Orthodox woman from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, who flees the community for an uncertain future in Berlin.

The show was inspired by the 2012 memoir “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots,” by Deborah Feldman.

“Unorthodox” was also nominated for best limited series or TV movie.

Haas was also nominated for an Emmy for the performance.

Haas responded to the nomination in a Hebrew-language video, saying, “I’m very, very excited. I wanted to say thank you to all the supporters and fans. I’m still taking it in.”

שירה האס מגיבה למועמדות בגלובוס הזהב pic.twitter.com/WyGNHOeT7T — Ran Boker רן בוקר (@ranboker) February 3, 2021

Haas, 25, whose breakout role in “Shtisel” also saw her play an ultra-Orthodox character, has previously been recognized for her work, picking up an Ophir Award — the Israeli equivalent of the Academy Awards — for her supporting role in “Noble Savage” in 2018.

Also nominated by the Golden Globes Wednesday was Jewish actor Sacha Baron-Cohen, who received nods as lead actor in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and supporting actor in “Trial of the Chicago 7,” where he played activist Abbie Hoffman.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was nominated in the category of best motion picture, musical or comedy.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Tuesday the Globes — typically a bubbly dinner gathering with flowing drinks — will be held bi-coastally for the first time.

Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.

The ceremony will be broadcast by NBC on February 28.