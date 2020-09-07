Israeli ambassador being investigated for sexual harassment — report

An Israeli ambassador to an unnamed European country is reportedly being investigated for sexual harassment, following a complaint by a security guard.

Channel 12 news reported Monday that the male guard had accused the diplomat of making comments of a strong sexual nature and of parading around while scantily dressed, in a bid to “embarrass” him.

The guard was also reportedly complaining that the security chief at the embassy failed to intervene.

Israeli authorities are set to question the ambassador, the report said.

“If the claims are true, the Foreign Ministry views the incident with great severity. There is no room for such behavior in the foreign service,” the ministry said in a statement to the network.

The diplomat, who was not named, was said to have been previously found guilty of sexual harassment 15 years ago while serving as a consul. He reportedly received a reprimand for his conduct.