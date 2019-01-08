Israeli car comes under fire in northern West Bank, none hurt

Unidentified gunmen opened fire at an Israeli vehicle in the northern West Bank Monday night.

There were no casualties in the attack near the settlement of Rehelim, south of Nablus, but damage was caused to the vehicle.

IDF forces were searching the area for the perpetrators.

Last week two Israeli soldiers were wounded, one of them seriously, in what the army said was a car-ramming attack northwest of Ramallah. Troops fired on the three occupants of the vehicle, killing two and wounding the third.

Palestinian residents of a nearby village denied it was a deliberate attack and said it was an accident. The Israeli military said the three young Palestinian men had earlier thrown firebombs at a nearby highway.

And early Sunday a suspected Palestinian burglar was shot dead by an Israeli policeman north of Jericho while attempting to run a checkpoint.

Israeli defense officials have warned that the coming months may see an escalation in violence in the already restive West Bank and Gaza Strip, in light of added pressure from the upcoming Israeli elections, US President Donald Trump’s plans to announce his proposal for an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, and ongoing struggles between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.