Israeli diplomats and emissaries worldwide kick off September elections

Israel’s Ambassador to New Zealand was was the first Israeli to vote in the September elections, casting his ballot at the embassy in Wellington.

While the vast majority of Israel’s 6.3 million eligible voters will have to wait until September 17 before they can cast their ballot in the second election of the year, some 5,100 Israelis stationed in 96 embassies and consulates were able to vote from 8 a.m to 9 p.m., their local time, on Thursday.

The vote started in New Zealand and will slowly roll westward, ending in San Francisco some 30 hours later.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to Israeli law, private citizens living abroad cannot vote unless they come to Israel. But the exception made for diplomats also applies to emissaries sent abroad by the Jewish Agency, KKL-JNF, Keren Hayesod and the World Zionist Organization. In addition, their spouses and children (aged 18-20) can also cast a ballot abroad.

????Thousands of Israeli diplomats, reps of ???????? abroad will be 1st to vote in the Israeli #elections, taking place Sep 17. ????The early voting begins at midnight tonight (???????? time) in Wellington???????? ????Will end 30 hrs later in our westernmost mission @ San Francisco????????#EmbassyVotesIL pic.twitter.com/AP3fA62G3u — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 4, 2019

To manage the vote, every embassy has a mini-election committee of sorts, which usually consists of the consul and another high-ranking official, preferably not from the Foreign Ministry but rather a military or cultural attaché. Every voter enters the voting booth and places their ballot in a sealed envelope. They then exit the booth and the envelope is placed in a second envelope with the voter’s name and identity number on it.

Now, all the envelopes will be sent to Jerusalem, where they are held in a safe until Election Day. Members of the Knesset’s election committee will then look at the names on the envelopes and check back with the polling stations where the citizen is registered to ensure they haven’t voted twice.

The first sealed envelope containing the voting slip is then placed in a special ballot box, together with all the other envelopes from abroad. After the polls close in Israel and the counting starts, the diplomats’ box will be counted as well.

This is the second election of the year, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition after the April elections.