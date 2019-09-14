Israeli kayakers rescued on island hop in Greece

Greece’s coast guard says 12 Israeli tourists have been rescued after they got caught in high winds during a kayak trip between two islands in the eastern Aegean Sea.

The tourists alerted authorities after setting out from the island of Kos on Friday to nearby Nissiros, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) to the south.

They were picked up by three private boats and returned to Kos after being spotted by a rescue helicopter. They were all in good health, the coast guard said.

Gusts of wind exceeding 50 kilometers per hour (31 miles per hour) were reported in the area.