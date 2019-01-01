Israeli tech firms raised $6.47 billion in 623 deals in 2018 – report

Israeli tech firms raised a total of $6.47 billion in 623 deals, the highest dollar amount since 2013, a new report shows, summarizing capital raising data for the past six years (2013-2018).

Out of the companies that raised funds, 100 firms raised over $20 million each this year, for a total of $4.1 billion, four times more compared to 2013, a report by IVC Research Center, which tracks the industry, and attorneys Zag-S&W shows. However, just 538 firms raised funds below $5 million each, the lowest number since 2014.

In 2017 Israeli tech firms raised $5.52 billion in 661 deals, while in 2016 the firms raised $5.1 billion in 655 deals. In 2013, Israeli tech firms raised $2.95 billion in 571 deals.

The full report will be published on January 9, IVC said.