Israeli tourist injured in hit-and-run in Florida

An Israeli tourist is in serious condition in Florida after being run over by a car on Wednesday.

Nir Duani, 22, from the Tel Aviv suburb of Kiryat Ono, was visiting his brother in Fort Lauderdale when he was hit by a car in an apparent hit-and-run incident, according to the Ynet news site.

He went missing after leaving his brother’s house to go to a mall, and his family was unable to locate him for three days. He had no identification on him when he left the house, and has been unconscious since the accident.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The family turned to local police, who did not provide any help.

“He was abandoned in the street. The police did nothing to investigate what happened there. They weren’t interested,” Duani’s uncle Erez Hazari, told Ynet.

The family turned to the Fort Lauderdale Jewish community and local media for help. Eventually, a nurse saw a news report on TV about Duani and recognized him from the hospital where she worked.

To all my friends and family on FaceBook . PLEASE PLEASE share this post! My dear friend's nephew – ניר דואני went… Posted by Nili Tassa Neuman on Friday, 15 February 2019

Duani had apparently gotten off a bus on his way to the mall and been hit by a driver, who fled the scene.

Duani’s insurance expired shortly before the hit-and-run, and his family is raising money to pay for his hospitalization. He has undergone three head operations and remains in serious condition.

His family is in contact with the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli consulate in Miami, which are providing help.