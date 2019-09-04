Israelis accused of raping German tourist in Crete released on bail

Two Israelis accused of raping a German tourist in the Greek island of Crete were released Tuesday on bail.

The two men, in custody since Saturday, had to pay 1,000 euros ($1,100, NIS 3,900) before they were freed.

The pair were arrested after the 19-year-old German woman filed a complaint with police, local reports said.

The woman reportedly said the Israelis, one 29 and the other 35, invited her to their hotel room for a drink, where they then allegedly raped her.

Before the remand hearing Tuesday, family members of one of the defendants attacked an Israeli reporter outside the courtroom, knocking her to the floor and breaking her mobile phone.

Kan public broadcaster journalist Vered Pelman had filmed the family members as they headed to the hearing in the case but they turned on her, apparently pushing her to ground.

The aftermath of the clash was caught on another camera. Pelman could be seen picking herself up off the floor as her assailants disappeared down the corridor. She appeared distraught but physically unhurt in the incident.

החשד לאונס בכרתים: בני משפחת אחד החשודים תקפו את כתבת כאן חדשות ורד פלמן בכניסה לדיון בהארכת מעצרם, הפילו אותה וניפצו את הטלפון שלה כשניסתה לצלם אותם @VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/qVIiYRW1PX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 3, 2019

Attorney Gila Lieber Golan, representing the two suspects, told Kan on Monday that the rape accusations against her clients are “a libel.”

Lieber Golan said “there is objective evidence that there is no basis for the suspicions and it will all become clear in court.”

On Monday Channel 12 reported that forensic tests from the alleged victim were sent for examination in the capital Athens. A Greek police source said it could take several weeks until the results are ready and the two suspects are likely to remain under arrest until that time.

The incident comes after 12 Israelis were arrested in Cyprus in July for the suspected rape of a British tourist. All of the suspects were eventually released, after the woman retracted her complaint and reportedly admitted that the sex was consensual but that she felt humiliated because the Israelis filmed her during the sex acts without having received her consent to do so.

She has since been charged by Cypriot authorities for filing a false police complaint. On Thursday, the 19-year-old British woman was released on bail ahead of the start of her trial on October 2.