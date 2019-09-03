Relatives of Israeli rape suspect attack reporter at remand hearing in Greece

Family members of one of the two Israelis accused of rape in Crete attacked an Israeli reporter outside the courtroom Tuesday, knocking her to the floor and breaking her mobile phone.

The two Israelis were arrested at the beginning of the week in Greece on suspicion of raping a German tourist.

Kan public broadcaster journalist Vered Pelman had filmed the family members as they headed to a remand hearing in the case but they turned on her, apparently pushing her to ground.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The aftermath of the clash was caught on another camera. Pelman could be seen picking herself up off the floor as her assailants disappeared down the corridor. She appeared distraught but physically unhurt in the incident.

החשד לאונס בכרתים: בני משפחת אחד החשודים תקפו את כתבת כאן חדשות ורד פלמן בכניסה לדיון בהארכת מעצרם, הפילו אותה וניפצו את הטלפון שלה כשניסתה לצלם אותם @VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/qVIiYRW1PX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 3, 2019

Attorney Gila Lieber Golan, representing the two suspects, told Kan on Monday that the rape accusations against her clients are “a libel.”

Lieber Golan said “there is objective evidence that there is no basis for the suspicions and it will all become clear in court.”

On Monday Channel 12 reported that forensic tests from the alleged victim’s body were sent for examination in the capital Athens. A Greek police source said it could take several weeks until the results are ready and the two suspects are likely to remain under arrest until that time.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday confirmed that the two were arrested in Crete, but did not give further details.

The pair were arrested after the 19-year-old German woman filed a complaint with police, local reports said.

The woman reportedly said the Israelis, one 29 and the other 35, invited her to their hotel room for a drink, where they then allegedly raped her.

The incident comes after 12 Israelis were arrested in Cyprus in July for the suspected rape of a British tourist. All of the suspects were eventually released, after the woman retracted her complaint and reportedly admitted that the sex was consensual but that she felt humiliated because the Israelis filmed her during the sex acts without having received her consent to do so.

She has since been charged by Cypriot authorities for filing a false police complaint. On Thursday, the 19-year-old British woman was released on bail ahead of the start of her trial on October 2.