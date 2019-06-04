Israel’s IAI to unveil new drone for tactical battlefield missions

Israel’s Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) on Tuesday said it will unveil at the upcoming Paris Air Show a new drone with the “most advanced” technologies developed by the nation’s largest aerospace and defense firm.

Called the T-Heron, the newest product in the firm’s Heron line of unmanned aerial systems, the drone is designed for the use of ground troops, coastal guards, and other defense forces for tactical missions.

The T-Heron features “one of the highest levels of flight safety and reliability” and is resistant to extreme weather conditions, IAI said in a statement. Its Rotax engine takes the drone to a maximum altitude of 24,000 feet and a speed of 120 knots.

The UAS can support a total of up to 180 kilograms (400 pounds) at a time, and is able to carry several payloads simultaneously. The drone is equipped “with IAI’s best sensors,” the statement said, and complies with global standards.

The Paris Air Show will run from June 17 to June 20, 2019.