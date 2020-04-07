Israel’s Keshet TV to televise celebrity seder

This could be the first seder you share with Israeli personalities and celebrities.

Keshet 12 is broadcasting “The Great Israeli Seder Live,” featuring a long list of Israeli celebs who will be sharing their seder at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, so that no one has to sit alone at the seder, during the countrywide closure for the coronavirus.

Shown on Mako for free, it will include some participants at the main table and others in their homes.

The participants will include President Reuven Rivlin, Avigdor Liberman and Yair Lapid, comics Rotem Abuhav, Shayke Levi and Hanoch Daum. Journalists and TV personalities Ilana Dayan, Ofira Asayag, Erez Tal, Yaron London, Haim Hecht and Guy Pines will take part, along with singers Rita, Ninet Tayeb and Shiri Maimon, and actors Aki Avni, Nicol Raidman and Lior Ashkenazi.

All the participants will celebrate the seder together, reading the Haggadah, singing the Passover songs, eating the seder meal and sharing their own customs and experiences.

Viewers at home can join the seder through photos and videos shared through the Mako website.