‘It’s what God wants’: Man indicted for killing dad, attempted murder of mom

A man was indicted Tuesday for the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother last month.

According to the indictment, Pinhas Keinan, 25, entered his parents’ bedroom with a knife and the intention to kill. He is accused of stabbing his father in his sleep and attacking his mother when she tried to intervene.

According to the charges, he stabbed his mother shouting: “This is what God wants.”

The suspect was lightly injured in the attack on Yevulin Street in the central town of Gan Yavne, police said. He was arrested at the scene.

Another woman, 31, reported by media to be the suspect’s sister, was treated for anxiety.

A local policeman heard loud shouting coming from the apartment during the early hours of the morning on the day of the attack and went to investigate, the police statement said at the time. He found the father, 58, critically injured from stab wounds; the mother, 57, seriously hurt; and the suspect lightly injured.

The officer immediately arrested the suspect, who is reportedly mentally unstable.

Stuart Winer contributed to this report.