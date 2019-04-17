Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank chief job
In interview, US president’s daughter and top adviser says she was ‘happy with the work’ she’s doing in Washington

By Catherine Lucey 17 April 2019, 11:45 pm 0 Edit
Ivanka Trump, assistant to the president, stands up as she is recognized by US President Donald Trump at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
ABIDJIAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in taking the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, US President Donald Trump’s daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She spoke during a trip to Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

Trump said her father raised the job with her as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she’s doing.

Ivanka Trump, whose background is mostly in fashion and marketing, worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, economist David Malpass. She said he’ll do an “incredible job.”

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Trump said she’d “keep that between” them. She said she doesn’t see a run for office in her future.

