Jewish-Arab coexistence group announces $12 million endowment fund

JTA — A $12 million endowment fund has been established for The Abraham Initiatives, a Jewish-Arab coexistence organization.

The fund was announced on Tuesday night at an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of a group that works for equal society in Israel. A former Abraham Initiatives co-chair, Howard Sohn, initiated the fund. Sohn, now a board member, is chairman of the Fohs Foundation.

The organization’s four lead donors — the Fohs Foundation, Abraham Initiatives co-chair Orni Petruschka, board member Claude Ghez and the Alan B. Slifka Foundation — will provide the initial donations.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“A prosperous and democratic Israel requires that its Arab citizens be fully integrated, with the same rights, resources and opportunities as Jewish citizen,” Sohn said at the anniversary event. “The Fohs Foundation has worked closely with The Abraham Initiatives, and others that share this vision, for more than 15 years. Much progress has been made, but many more years, even decades, of effort will be required to fully achieve the goal.”

The fund will go toward general operating expenses and enable the organization to implement its long-term goals and projects.