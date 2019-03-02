Jewish Home chief defends Gantz: ‘I wouldn’t dream of ruling him out’

Amid a stream of assaults from the right on Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz, Rafi Peretz, leader of the Union of Right Wing Parties (URWP), this week defended his political rival and former commander.

The ruling Likud party, trailing behind Blue and White in the polls, has characterized Gantz and his positions as “dangerous” to Israel. But Peretz said there should be limits to political rhetoric.

“I wouldn’t dream of ruling him out,” he told Army Radio. “You can’t call a chief of staff ‘dangerous,’ he was my commander and he’s my friend. Politics don’t determine everything.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Gantz served as IDF chief of staff between 2011-2015. Peretz, the head of the newly formed alliance between the Jewish Home, National Union and extremist Otzma Yehudit, served as IDF chief rabbi between 2010-2016.

But Peretz also said the URWP would continue to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lead the next government. “I’m behind him,” he said.

The URWP this week signed a vote surplus agreement with Likud. The treaty means that any extra votes — votes that are over the threshold for the party’s final number of Knesset seats but below the threshold to receive another seat — are pooled between the two signatory parties in the hopes that together there will be enough to gain another seat for one of them.

The union Peretz leads has been subject to a chorus of condemnation from Israelis and Diaspora Jews alike, over the inclusion of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) faction led by former disciples of the extremist rabbi Meir Kahane.

The deal was facilitated by Netanyahu in a bid to strengthen the position of a possible Likud-led coalition after the April 9 vote. Jewish Home and Likud had feared that the former would not pass the electoral threshhold if it ran alone, following the departure of former leader Naftali Bennett and his formation of the competing New Right party.

When lobbying for the merger, Peretz admitted that he himself had a hard time swallowing the notion at first but “our home is on fire.” He asserted that the arrangement reached was not a unity deal, but “a technical agreement for a limited period of time, and after the elections we will separate.”