John Cleese plans Tel Aviv stop during world tour

Plan for an evening of laughs and guffaws next autumn as British funnyman John Cleese, 79, arrives in Israel as part of his “Last Time to See Me Before I Die” tour, with a performance on September 1, 2019, at Tel Aviv’s Charles Bronfman Auditorium.

The “writer, actor and tall person,” as Cleese refers to himself on his website, has been touring the world with the show.

The one-man performance has been reviewed as a meandering tour of his career with a montage of clips from “Fawlty Towers” and “Monty Python,” live comedy and spontaneous chats with the audience.

Tickets range from NIS 204 to NIS 444 ($55-$120) and are available online.