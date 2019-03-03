Join author Matti Friedman to discuss his bestselling books and today’s Israel

Best-selling author Matti Friedman’s work as a reporter has taken him from Israel to Lebanon, Morocco, Moscow, the Caucasus, and Washington, DC. His three nonfiction books to date, “The Aleppo Codex,” “Pumpkinflowers: A Soldier’s Story of a Forgotten War,” and, most recently, “Spies of No Country: Secret Lives at the Birth of Israel,” have likewise taken hundreds of thousands of readers on suspense-filled journeys.

He also enjoys stirring up trouble at home: Two essays he wrote about slanted media coverage of Israel after the 2014 Gaza war, for Tablet and The Atlantic, triggered an intense international social media maelstrom.

Join Friedman and The Times of Israel social media editor Sarah Tuttle-Singer for an in-depth conversation delving into his work and views of Israel today during an online video conversation this Thursday, July 16, at 7 pm Jerusalem/noon Eastern/9 am Pacific.

Friedman’s writing is hard-hitting and lyrical, deeply researched and touching. “Spies of No Country” is the true story of Israel’s first spies, Jews who were native to the Arab world and went undercover in Beirut as part of the nascent Jewish nation’s “Arab Section.”

“People trying to forge a Jewish state in the Middle East should have seen that Jews from the Middle East could be helpful. The newcomers might have been invited to serve as equal partners in the creation of this new society, but they weren’t. It was one of the state’s worst errors, one for which we’re still paying,” Friedman writes in “Spies of No Country.”

It reads like a spy novel — heart-stopping at times — while exploring the complex identities of its subjects and their problematic treatment by the early Israeli decision-makers. The New York Times Book Review called the book “wonderous… compelling… piercing…”

