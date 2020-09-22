Join ToI Community for best-selling author Micah Goodman on global polarization

Please join us this Wednesday, September 23, for the latest in our Behind the Headlines video series, exclusively for the ToI Community.

Just ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, bestselling author Micah Goodman joins us to discuss contemporary political and emotional polarization in the social media era, and what we can do to bridge the gap.

In our Behind the Headlines series, ToI reporters and editors video interview influential individuals from a wide range of fields. All sessions are aired exclusively to the Times of Israel Community before being shared with our broader readership.

Goodman will speak with Amanda Borschel-Dan, The Times of Israel’s Jewish World editor.

Goodman is the author of half a dozen books, including the best-selling “Catch 67” about the philosophy behind the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In November, the English translation of his 2019 “The Wondering Jew” will hit shelves. The book delves into Israel’s secular-religious divide and lessons learned from each side.

The philosopher is a senior research fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem and the president of the Beit Midrash Yisraeli — Ein Prat, where secular and religious young Israelis learn foundational Jewish and Israeli texts together.

Goodman writes on an eclectic variety of topics — from Jewish thought to contemporary society. Our talk will address the uncertainty of this period of coronavirus crisis, and possibly ways to mentally reframe our expectations of the new Jewish year.

If you are already a ToI Community member, you’ll receive a link to the session by email on Wednesday.