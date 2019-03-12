Kim Kardashian puts off planned visit to Israel next week

Reality television star Kim Kardashian has canceled her upcoming visit to Israel, just days before she was scheduled to arrive in the country.

Kardashian had been set to arrive in Israel next week to promote Israeli sunglasses brand Carolina Lemke, which she partnered with last year and is part-owned by supermodel Bar Refaeli.

In a statement Saturday, Carolina Lemke said Kardashian’s trip was postponed and that a new date would soon be announced.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

No reason was given for the cancellation, but Hebrew media speculated it was due to security concerns after the firing of two rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Tel Aviv on Thursday sparked fears of a wider military conflict.

Billboards and advertisements had already been rolled out in anticipation of Kardashian’s planned visit, with the Calcalist business daily reporting that Carolina Lemke parent company Castro shelled out some NIS 5 million ($1.39 million) on advertising.

According to a Channel 12 report last month, Kardashian was set to arrive in Israel for a four-day visit with her husband, rapper Kanye West, children and her sister Courtney and family.

Kardashian, of Armenian decent on her father’s side, first came to Israel in 2015 to baptize her daughter North in an Armenian church in Jerusalem’s Old City.