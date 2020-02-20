Large swastika painted on Jewish-owned business in New Jersey

A large blue swastika and the words “white power” were spray-painted on a Jewish-owned business in Jackson, New Jersey.

The business, which police declined to name, is owned by a Jewish family that lives in nearby Lakewood, the Lakewood Scoop reported. Lakewood, in the southern part of the state, has a large ultra-Orthodox population.

The apparent vandal was captured on surveillance video, which showed a woman getting out of her vehicle and walking behind a trailer located on the businesses property, which was later vandalized, according to the Scoop.

Police did not say if the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, according to the report.

The Anti-Defamation League tweeted that it was “aware of this disturbing incident in #NJ and reaching out to law enforcement and the community to learn more.”

Jackson was sued twice earlier this month over its rejection of two development plans for the Orthodox Jewish community.