Left-wing parties said in merger talks as prospects of 3rd election grow

The Knesset’s two left-leaning parties, Labor and Democratic Camp, have launched preliminary negotiations for a merger in the event that a new election, the third in less than a year, is called, Channel 13 reported Friday.

The possibility of a joint left-wing slate was raised during a meeting between Labor Party chairman Amir Peretz and Democratic Camp head Nitzan Horowitz earlier this week. Officials in both parties told Channel 13 that they have no choice but to merge, given their view of an increased likelihood that one or both of the parties will not cross the electoral threshold if another vote is called.

However, the network said that Peretz appears reluctant toward making such a move at this stage. Ahead of September’s inconclusive election, the Labor chairman called off negotiations for a merger with the Democratic Camp, instead joining forces with Gesher chairwoman Orly Levy-Abekasis in an effort to lure socioeconomic minded voters, particularly those on the Israeli right.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The move proved to garner limited results with Labor receiving the same six seats in September that it had won in April. The Meretz party, which added former prime minister Ehud Barak, former deputy army chief of staff Yair Golan and ex-Labor MK Stav Shafir and rebranded itself as the Democratic Camp, earned just one more seat than the four it won in the April vote.

Both rounds of election failed to produce an elected government — a first in Israeli political history. The Knesset now has a December 11 deadline for lawmakers to agree on an MK to form a government, or parliament will be dissolved and a third election set, likely for March.

Since Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz were unable to form a government following the September 17 ballot, there has been speculation that another candidate, such as Likud’s MK Gideon Sa’ar or Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, would use the period until December 11 to gather the 61 signatures of MKs that would see them tasked with forming a coalition.