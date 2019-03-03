Likud MK blasts PM for ‘trying to assassinate public trust’ in law enforcement

As members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition near-unanimously back him despite the Thursday announcement of corruption charges pending a hearing, a lawmaker from his ruling Likud party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the premier for “attempting to assassinate the public’s trust in law enforcement institutions.”

After Netanyahu attacked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and other legal officials, alleging a “witch hunt,” a union representing state prosecutors also castigated him for “wild personal attacks” on attorneys who allegedly conspired against him.

Despite near-unanimous support for the premier within current coalition parties, Likud MK Benny Begin on Sunday told Army Radio that he was “deeply troubled” after reading Mandelblit’s 57-page document detailing the suspicions against Netanyahu.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“It was very difficult for me to read,” said Begin, a Likud veteran and the son of former prime minister Menachem Begin. He has decided not to run for a spot in the next Knesset.

“In his speech, the prime minister directly attacked the attorney general, who is legally prohibited for answering him,” Begin charged. “The remarks against the attorney general are very grave and baseless.”

“When Netanyahu says Mandelblit is ‘just flesh and blood,’ he means to say Mandelblit is a doormat succumbing to pressure and cooperating with schemes plotted against him within police and the prosecution,” he continued. “I think those are very serious things to tell a high-ranking public official, and they are baseless.”

“Mandelblit didn’t surrender to the former prime minister or to the current one,” Begin added. “We know he has a backbone and serves the public loyally and carefully, and that he won’t obstruct justice.”

The 75-year-old Begin, who will leave the Knesset after serving as a Likud lawmaker for 18 of the last 30 years, said his last four year have been tough as his party colleagues “made great efforts to make it hard for me to agree and identify with many law bills, offensive proposals in which I frequently found myself to be an opposition within my party.”

The Israel State Attorney Association also criticized Netanyahu on Sunday, publishing a letter that said: “We denounce with disgust the grave personal attacks by the prime minister and other senior officials on attorneys and Israel’s state prosecution.”

Hours after Mandelblit published his decision on Thursday to indict the prime minister for fraud and breach of trust in three cases, and for bribery in one of them, pending a hearing, Netanyahu alleged that state prosecutors Shai Nitzan and Liat Ben-Ari “were the two prosecutors who pushed especially hard to indict me,” and that they did so for political reasons.

“This crosses all red lines,” wrote the association chair, Orit Korin. “Israel is a democratic state in which criticism, including of the state prosecution, is legitimate and necessary. But there is a big difference between that and wild personal attacks against honest people whose only guiding principles are justice and law.”

“I call for those attacks to be halted,” Korin added, adding that “in addition to personally harming individual prosecutors, they significantly harm the rule of law in Israel.”

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked on Saturday also criticized Netanyahu for going after Nitzan and Ben-Ari, after the Justice Ministry on Thursday rejected the criticism and said Netanyahu had cited an irrelevant legal precedent and an overturned opinion in trying to claim they had acted improperly in making the decision to indict him.

“I know the attorney general and his team, including Shai [Nitzan] and Liat Ben-Ari,” Shaked told Channel 12. “These are not people who are politically oriented. They make their decisions for the proper reasons.”

She noted, further, that Ben-Ari was the prosecutor of former prime minister Ehud Olmert, a center-left leader who went to jail for corruption in 2016.

“One can obviously issue criticism, certainly in a democratic state. But criticism should relate to the essence, not the personal,” said Shaked. “There should not be personal attacks.”

Though the decision is not final, Mandelblit’s call to charge Netanyahu marks the first time in Israel’s history that a serving prime minister has been told he faces criminal charges, and casts a heavy shadow over his re-election campaign.

Netanyahu will have an opportunity to overturn the decision in a hearing expected to take place in the months following Election Day on April 9. The process could take up to a year.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claims the investigations are part of efforts by the media and Israeli left to remove him from power, with the support of a dishonest police investigating team, overseen by a “weak” attorney general.

In Case 1000, involving accusations that Netanyahu received gifts and benefits from billionaire benefactors including Israeli-born Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in exchange for favors, Mandelblit said he intends to charge Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust — the latter a somewhat murkily defined offense relating to an official violating the trust the public has placed in him. Milchan is not to be charged.

In Case 2000, involving accusations Netanyahu agreed with Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes to weaken a rival daily in return for more favorable coverage from Yedioth, Mandelblit will seek to also charge the premier with breach of trust, while Mozes will be charged with bribery.

In Case 4000, widely seen as the most serious against the premier, Netanyahu is accused of having advanced regulatory decisions that benefited Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in the Bezeq telecom giant, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, in exchange for positive coverage from its Walla news site. In that case, Mandelblit announced he intends to charge both Netanyahu and Elovitch with bribery.