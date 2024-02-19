PA accuses Israel of ‘genocide,’ ‘apartheid’ at ICJ hearing on Israeli control of West Bank

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Calls at ICJ for unilateral West Bank withdrawal would lead to another October 7, says Israel
The Foreign Ministry issues a statement slamming the Palestinian Authority’s claims during a trial at the Hague over Israeli presence in the West Bank as “creating a fundamentally distorted reality,” and dismissing the hearing as a “media circus” with no value.
The PA is “hurling false accusations” in the trial, the ministry says, and “trying to turn a conflict that should be resolved through direct negotiations and without external impositions into a one-sided and improper legal process designed to adopt an extremist and distorted narrative.”
The ministry says the October 7 massacre last year was “shockingly” not mentioned at all in the hearing, and adds that those who call on the IDF to completely withdraw from all areas of the West Bank “without conditions and without negotiations are in fact calling for another massacre of Israeli citizens.”
The PA leadership has for years “rejected direct negotiations to resolve the conflict,” the ministry statement says, “while fostering incitement to terrorism, promoting antisemitism and providing financial incentives to terrorists who murder Jews,” adding that these issues were “hidden from the Court” during questioning.
Israeli man charged over ties with Hamas after meeting deputy chief al-Arouri last year
The Shin Bet says a Bedouin man from the southern town of Hura has been charged for his alleged ties to Hamas, including meeting the terror group’s deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Turkey last year
Osama Alokbi and his wife Samah were detained by police in January, the security agency says.
The Shin Bet says evidence found at Alokbi’s home revealed his affiliation with Hamas, as well as the fact that he transferred tens of thousands of shekels to the terror group in Gaza over a number of years.
It says that the investigation also revealed that Alokbi transferred donation funds for mosques in the Negev to Hamas.
Alokbi maintained contact with senior Hamas officials abroad and met with them several times in Turkey, the Shin Bet says, charging that he brought his wife with him as a cover story of a couple’s trip.
The agency says Alokbi would raise funds in his meetings with Hamas officials for his activities in the Negev.
According to the Shin Bet, during his last trip to Turkey in June 2023, Alokbi participated in a “small forum” of Hamas officials, including al-Arouri, who was killed in an alleged Israeli strike in Beirut in January.
Alokbi, who previously was a member of the outlawed Islamic Movement’s northern branch, was known to authorities as “someone who identifies with an extreme ideology against the State of Israel and its institutions and is even involved in delivering sermons in mosques and postings on social networks, while encouraging participation in violent activity at the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the Shin Bet says.
Alokbi has been charged with “contact with a foreign agent” and use of property for terror purposes.
Israel says it rejects legitimacy of ongoing hearing at ICJ on West Bank control
As the hearing continues at the International Court of Justice over Israel’s control over the West Bank, the Prime Minister’s Office issues a statement saying that it does not recognize the legitimacy of the ongoing proceedings.
The statement says that the trial is “designed to harm Israel’s right to defend itself from existential threats.”
“The hearing in The Hague is part of a Palestinian attempt to dictate the results of a diplomatic settlement without any negotiations,” the statement adds. “We will continue to fight this attempt, and the government and the Knesset are unified in rejecting his invalid trend.”
Navalny corresponded with Natan Sharansky, shared gulag experiences, inspiration
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison this week in mysterious circumstances, had been corresponding with former Prisoner of Zion Natan Sharansky, the Free Press reports.
The report published the handwritten letters between the two after Navalny reached out to Sharansky, who spent almost nine years in a forced labor camp, to say that he was inspired by Sharansky’s book “Fear No Evil,” and joked that not a lot had changed in the Russian penal system.
“I want to thank you for this book as it has helped me a lot and continues to help. Yes, I am at SHIZO now, but when reading about your 400 days spent in the ‘punishment cell’ on decreased food rations, one understands that there are people who pay much higher prices for their convictions,” Navalny wrote in the first letter dated March 2023.
Navalny says he drew inspiration that the current Russian regime would collapse like the Soviet Union.
Sharansky wrote back a five-page letter, joking that receiving mail from the prison was like “receiving a letter from his ‘alma mater,’ the university where he spent many years of his youth.”
Sharansky said he was a big admirer of Navalny and that he had written his memoir while many of his friends were still imprisoned by the KGB.
“So I envisioned this book not only as a memoir, but also a sort of textbook or manual for how to behave in a confrontation with the KGB,” he wrote.
“I wish to you—no matter how hard it may be physically—to maintain your inner freedom,” Sharansky wrote.
Sharansky moved to Israel after being freed and served as a cabinet minister and chairman of the Jewish Agency.
Lapid says he filed a new military draft bill: ‘Those who evade service won’t get money’
Opposition leader Yair Lapid says he has submitted a new version of the draft law under which those who evade military or civil service won’t be eligible for state funding.
Speaking to a meeting of his Yesh Atid faction in the Knesset, Lapid says that his version “will lead to a real equality of the burden.”
“The state simply cannot continue to transfer funds to those who evade service,” Lapid says. “The new law will be clear and simple: those who evade will not receive money, those who do not serve in the army or civil service will not receive allowances from the state.”
“Whoever enlists, the state will do everything to make it easier for him and help him,” he says, adding that if the ultra-Orthodox were drafted into the army there would be no need for current plans to extend mandatory military service and reserve duty.
Smotrich reiterates complete opposition to Palestinian state
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reiterates his opposition to a Palestinian state amid an international push for a two-state solution in the wake of the war with Hamas.
Speaking at the Knesset meeting of his far-right Religious Zionism faction, he says he will not “consecrate a Palestinian terror entity with the blood of our soldiers.”
Smotrich says he intends to bring a motion to the government opposing the creation of a Palestinian state and says he expects all Zionist political parties to support it.
Qatar criticizes Netanyahu for asking Doha to pressure Hamas to free hostages
Qatar on Monday criticizes comments from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which it said he asked the Gulf state to pressure Hamas into freeing Israeli hostages, describing them as a new attempt to prolong the Gaza war.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said over the weekend that the pattern of negotiations for a framework ceasefire deal for the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was “not very promising” in recent days.
“The Israeli Prime Minister’s recent statements in which he calls on Qatar to pressure Hamas into releasing the (Israeli) hostages are nothing but a new attempt by him to delay and prolong the war for reasons that have become clear to everyone,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari posts in a statement on social media platform X.
It was unclear what comments from Netanyahu the Qatari statement was referring to nor what reasons he was alluding to.
Sheikh Mohammed, who is also foreign minister, said on Saturday he could not give details of talks but as with past deals there were two elements: humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the number of Palestinians to be released for Israeli hostages.
IDF says it’s not behind drone explosion in north; jets hit Hezbollah sites
The IDF says a drone that struck an open area near the northern community of Arbel is likely not an Israeli military drone, indicating it may have been launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.
“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” the IDF says.
The IDF also says it struck several Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon’s Dhayra a short while ago.
It adds that yesterday, the 869th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit spotted a Hezbollah operative entering a building in Ayta ash-Shab, and called in an airstrike.
Over the past day, the IDF says it also struck rocket launching positions in Aitaroun and other Hezbollah infrastructure in Odaisseh.
US-owned cargo ship reports ‘missile attack’ off Yemen — security firm
A US-owned cargo ship has reported a “missile attack” off Yemen and called for military assistance, maritime security firm Ambrey says.
“A Greece-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier called for military assistance stating a ‘missile attack,'” Ambrey says, adding that radio communications had stated that “the crew was unharmed.”
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been targeting shipping in the region, claiming the attacks are an act of solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s war with the Hamas terror group.
Two men sentenced to 22 and 14 years for Eilat gang rape of teen
A Beersheba court sentences two men convicted of taking part in a notorious gang rape of a teenage girl in Eilat in 2020 to 22 and 14 years in jail.
Issy Raphaelov, 31, is sentenced to 22 years in prison and ordered to pay NIS 200,000 in compensation, while Eliezer Meirav, 30, is sentenced to 14 years and ordered to pay NIS 100,000.
The court delays the sentencing of two minors, both aged 17, who were also convicted of rape, sexual assault, gang rape and a host of other crimes against the victim, who was 16 at the time.
Another seven people, many of them minors, were convicted of aiding the assault, failing to stop the act, and other charges.
The case shocked the country and spurred calls for reforms, as testimony indicated that a large group of men lined up outside the intoxicated girl’s hotel room, awaiting their turn to rape her, as eyewitnesses failed to intervene.
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage right now? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and emails; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including exclusive webinars with our reporters and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel