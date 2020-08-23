2 suspected explosive devices found in south as Gaza balloon attacks continue

Two suspected explosive devices are found in southern Israel after they were apparently flown into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, as such balloon-based attacks continued throughout the day, according to officials from the Eshkol Region.

“One device was found next to a playground and a second was found in a tree. In both cases, a police sapper was called. No damage or injuries were caused,” the Eshkol spokesperson says.

Throughout the day, dozens of balloons carrying explosives and incendiary devices were launched from the Strip into southern Israel, causing at least 11 fires, officials say.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services, fires were reported in the areas of Sha’ar Hanegev, Eshkol, Hof Ashkelon and Sderot.

The fire department says most of the fires were relatively small and did not represent a threat to nearby communities.

— Judah Ari Gross