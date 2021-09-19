2 Umm al-Fahm men indicted for alleged attack on ambulance during unrest in May

Police announce the indictment of two young men from the northern city of Umm al-Fahm for allegedly hurling stones and shooting fireworks at police officers, as well as blocking an ambulance amid ethnic unrest that rocked the country during fighting between Israel and Gaza-based terrorists in May.

The ambulance was carrying a wounded officer who was shot, police say. The two suspects, ages 18 and 20, hurled stones at the vehicle and attempted to attack the medical staff, according to the statement.

The indictment against the two men was filed on Friday, but is only released for publication today.