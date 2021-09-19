Join our Community
Sunday, September 19, 2021

2 Umm al-Fahm men indicted for alleged attack on ambulance during unrest in May

By Emanuel Fabian 19 September 2021, 3:15 pm Edit
Israeli security forces spray protesters with skunk water during clashes in Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, on May 19, 2021. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
Illustrative: Israeli security forces spray protesters with skunk water during clashes in Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, on May 19, 2021. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP)

Police announce the indictment of two young men from the northern city of Umm al-Fahm for allegedly hurling stones and shooting fireworks at police officers, as well as blocking an ambulance amid ethnic unrest that rocked the country during fighting between Israel and Gaza-based terrorists in May.

The ambulance was carrying a wounded officer who was shot, police say. The two suspects, ages 18 and 20, hurled stones at the vehicle and attempted to attack the medical staff, according to the statement.

The indictment against the two men was filed on Friday, but is only released for publication today.

