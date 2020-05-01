2 yeshiva students in Ashdod fined for allegedly violating prayer restrictions

Police are complaining of a “significant weakening of discipline” among the public regarding adherence to coronavirus restrictions, Channel 13 news reports, as some Israelis take advantage of the warm weather to spend time outside.

As the number of new infections slows, the government has begun loosening restrictions meant to contain the pandemic, such as lifting the limit on the distance Israelis can exercise from their homes and allowing many businesses to reopen.

However, it has also kept in a place a ban on traveling more than 100 meters from one’s home if not for a permitted activity, while requiring Israelis to wear a mask outside and urging them to follow social distancing directives.

Police sources quoted by the network stress that they are continuing to enforce the restrictions.

The comments from police come as dozens of Israelis hangout at Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square, many of whom are sitting close together and appear to be not wearing face coverings.