21,000 Haredim sick with coronavirus, official says

Roni Numa, an Israeli major general who is serving as the liaison to the ultra-Orthodox community on the virus, says there are 21,000 COVID-19 cases among Haredim.

He says 5,000 are recovering in coronavirus hotels.

Numa says most yeshiva students who are sick with the virus are under observation.

“Nearly all of the confirmed yeshiva students are in the yeshivas, in hotels, and in… [other facilities] where they are receiving assistance,” he says. “The sense that there are thousands of confirmed cases [among yeshiva students] wandering around the community is simply incorrect.”