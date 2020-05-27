3 Jerusalem high school students said to contract COVID-19

Non-Israelis who hold a Masa Israel Journey visa can now enter the country, the organization says.

It says the Interior Ministry has approved the exception for those attending Masa programs in Israel, which include dozens of post-high school yeshivas and seminaries.

“This authorization follows a dramatic increase in demand for Masa’s programs with close to 7,000 pre-registrations so far — a 120% increase year over year,” says Ofer Gutman, Masa Israel Journey’s Acting CEO, in a statement. “As we look forward to welcoming participants to Israel, we will continue working closely with Israel’s government, our program providers, and communities abroad to ensure the safety of participants.”

All those arriving must still undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Israel has banned non-citizens or permanent residents from the country to stem the coronavirus outbreak.