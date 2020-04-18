44 jihadists found dead in their cells in Chad 

Forty-four members of Boko Haram who were taken during a recent operation launched by Chad against the jihadist group were found dead in their cells Thursday morning in the Chadian capital N’Djamena, the country’s attorney general says Saturday evening.

“Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell,” Attorney General Youssouf Tom says on national television.

He says the dead prisoners were part of a group 58 Boko Haram jihadists who were taken during a recent army operation against the jihadist group in the Lake Chad area.

— AFP