5-year-old dies after falling from horse in Golan Heights
By TOI staff Today, 2:32 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative: A Magen David Adom ambulance seen outside the Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on December 13, 2018. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.

2:50 pm

5-year-old dies after falling from horse in Golan Heights

A five-year-old boy has died after falling off a horse while riding in the Golan Heights.

The child was rushed by helicopter to Ziv Medical Center in Safed in critical condition but doctors could not save his life.

2:34 pm

Soldier lightly injured from unintentional weapon discharge

A 22-year-old soldier has been lightly injured after his weapon unintentionally discharged at the IDF’s Tel Hashomer base.

The soldier was taken to nearby Sheba Medical Center for treatment with a leg injury.

2:33 pm

Turkey’s parliament debates sending troops to Libya

Turkey’s parliament is convening to vote on whether to send Turkish troops to Libya to help the UN-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival administration that is seeking to capture the capital.

Turkish lawmakers are expected to approve a motion at their emergency session for a one-year deployment despite concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate Libya’s conflict further and destabilize the region.

The Tripoli-based government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses the members of his ruling party, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

— AP

2:33 pm

Indonesia floods leave nearly 30 dead, several missing

Indonesia’s disaster agency warns of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta region, triggering floods and landslides that killed at least 29 and left vast swaths of the megalopolis underwater.

Tens of thousands fled to temporary shelters across the capital region — home to some 30 million — with scores of houses damaged in the deadliest flooding in years, after torrential rains on New Year’s Eve.

Images showed waterlogged homes and cars covered in muddy floodwaters, while some people took to paddling in small rubber lifeboats or tyre inner-tubes to get around.

Villagers make their way across a river after the bridge was destroyed by a flood at the Banjar Irigasi village in Lebak, Banten province on January 2, 2020, after flooding triggered by heavy rain hit the area (SAMMY / AFP)

— AFP

2:32 pm

40-year-old dies of flu complications in Ramat Gan

A 40-year-old man has died of flu complications at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the 12th death of the season. Meanwhile a nine-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman were hospitalized in serious condition from the disease as the country continues to suffer from a particularly aggressive strain of the virus.

Authorities are scrambling to purchase more flu vaccinations to deal with the overwhelming demand as Israelis rush to inoculate themselves against the spreading disease.

2:50 pm

