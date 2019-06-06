Abbas calls Rivlin to offer condolences on wife’s passing

Prime Minister Netanyahu picks ex-settler leader Avi Roeh as his Defense Ministry adviser on settlements.

Roeh is a former head of the Yesha Council, an umbrella organization for West Bank settlements.

His appointment comes just days after Netanyahu, who is also defense minister, fired Kobi Eliraz from the post, sparking anger among settler leaders.

Eliraz was appointed by former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon and stayed on after Avigdor Liberman took charge at the ministry. Both Ya’alon and Liberman are now political adversaries of Netanyahu, with the latter falling out with the prime minister during failed talks to form a government last month.