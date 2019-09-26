Abbas: Israel waging ‘reckless racist war’ in Jerusalem

PA President Mahmoud Abbas accuses Israel of carrying out “a reckless racist war against anything that is Palestinian” in Jerusalem.

He warns of a possible “religious war,” which he accuses Israel of fanning.

Abbas then turns to criticizing the US, accusing it of “supporting the Israeli aggression against us.”

He says US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and transfer of the American embassy there from Tel Aviv was “unlawful.”

“Jerusalem will remain the eternal capital of Palestine regardless of any schemes or actions,” he says.

Abbas also lashes out at the US for closing down the PLO’s representative offices in Washington and ending aid to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

He reiterates his opposition to Trump’s peace plan, which has yet to be released.

“What they have proclaimed is rejected, is rejected, is rejected,” he says.