After hiking IDF salaries by 50%, Israel takes same step with national service

After Israel recently raised IDF soldiers’ salaries by 50%, the government has announced the same move for those serving in the civilian alternative, national service.

In a joint statement announcing the move, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman say that starting in January, the monthly payment for the estimated 18,000 national service volunteers will jump from NIS 540 ($170) to NIS 810 ($255).

They estimate the cost of the move to be about NIS 60 million ($19 million).