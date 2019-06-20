After Iran downs US drone, UN chief urges all sides to show ‘maximum restraint’

The UN says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all parties to “exercise maximum restraint” and avoid any further escalation following Iran’s shooting down of an American drone.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric says that Guterres is “very concerned” and is calling on the parties to “avoid any action that could inflame the situation.”

Dujarric says the secretary-general stresses again “that the world cannot afford a major conflict in that area.”

Iran said the unmanned US Navy drone “violated” its territorial airspace, while the US called its downing an “unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Asked whether there should be an investigation and who should carry it out, Dujarric says: “Obviously the facts need to be established. … Various parties are looking into the issue right now.”

— AP