Airport to remain open during lockdown, but no new flights

The Health Ministry says that Ben-Gurion airport will remain open during the upcoming lockdown, but only on those flights that are already scheduled to fly.

It says already scheduled incoming and outgoing flights will be able to continue, in line with existing guidelines. That will include ticket-holders and those who purchase tickets on the already scheduled flights.

New immigrants will also be able to fly into their new country.

The ministry also warns that two of the three remaining countries that Israelis may travel to without having to quarantine, Bulgaria and Croatia, are in danger of having that “green” status revoked in the coming days.

A government website listing the status of various countries is no longer working. The ministry had earlier announced a list of over a dozen “green” countries.