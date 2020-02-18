Around 500 to leave quarantined Japan ship Wednesday — official

Iran has sentenced eight environmental activists, including an Iranian who reportedly also has British and American citizenship, to prison sentences ranging from four to 10 years on charges of spying for the United States and acting against Iran’s national security, the countries judiciary says.

According to the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, an appeals court issued the final verdicts.

Two of the activists, Morad Tahbaz and Niloufar Bayani, got 10 years each and were ordered to return the money they allegedly received from the US government for their services.

Tahbaz is an Iranian who also holds US and British citizenship.

— AP