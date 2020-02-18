The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Iran sentences alleged US spies to up to 10 years in prison
Iran has sentenced eight environmental activists, including an Iranian who reportedly also has British and American citizenship, to prison sentences ranging from four to 10 years on charges of spying for the United States and acting against Iran’s national security, the countries judiciary says.
According to the judiciary spokesman, Gholamhossein Esmaili, an appeals court issued the final verdicts.
Two of the activists, Morad Tahbaz and Niloufar Bayani, got 10 years each and were ordered to return the money they allegedly received from the US government for their services.
Tahbaz is an Iranian who also holds US and British citizenship.
— AP
Around 500 to leave quarantined Japan ship Wednesday — official
Around 500 passengers will leave a cruise ship quarantined off Japan on Wednesday after testing negative for the new coronavirus that has infected hundreds on board, according to a Japanese health ministry official.
“The number [who will leave Wednesday] is changing, largely because it is up to passengers [if they get off],” the official tells reporters. “But it will be around 500 people.”
— AFP
Former PM Olmert asks Rivlin for criminal record to be wiped
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert has presented a formal request to President Reuven Rivlin asking for his criminal record to be cleared, two years and a half years after he was released from prison, where he served 16 months on corruption charges.
The request notes Olmert’s “work for the state during his time as prime minister,” according to Haaretz.
Wiping Olmert’s criminal record clean would also remove the “moral turpitude” ruling that prevents him from running for public office for seven years after his release.
Last week, Olmert met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in New York City to discuss US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
