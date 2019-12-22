As protests swell, Modi denies India’s Muslims being sent to ‘concentration centers’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to reassure India’s Muslims as a wave of deadly protests against a new citizenship law puts his Hindu nationalist government under pressure like never before.
At least 25 people have died in 10 days of demonstrations and violence after Modi’s government passed the law criticized as anti-Muslim. More protests are taking place today.
Addressing party supporters in New Delhi — who cried “Modi! Modi!” at the mention of the law — Modi says Muslims “don’t need to worry at all” — provided they are genuine Indians.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a rally in New Delhi on December 22, 2019. (Prakash Singh/AFP)
“Muslims who are sons of the soil and whose ancestors are the children of mother India need not to worry” about the law and his plans to carry out a national register of citizens, Modi tells the crowd of thousands.
Accusing the main opposition Congress party of condoning the recent violence by not condemning it, Modi said opponents were “spreading rumors that all Muslims will be sent to detention camps.”
“There are no detention centers. All these stories about detention centers are lies, lies and lies,” he says.
— AFP
