As wildfires stemmed by firefighters, residents told they can go home

Initial reports say that firefighters have gained control of the fire threatening homes on the outskirts of Beit Shemesh.

Families living on Hagefen Street in the city, which lies west of Jerusalem, were evacuated earlier today as at least ten firefighting teams battled the blaze.

A separate fire in a nearby grove was also put out.

Firefighters also gave the all-clear to residents of the northern village of Mashhad, near Nazareth, to return to their homes after bringing a nearby brushfire under control.