At US request, UN Security Council to discuss situation in Gulf

UNITED NATIONS — The world cannot afford a major confrontation in the Gulf, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says following suspected attacks today on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The latest incident, the second in the strategic sea lane in a few weeks, came amid spiraling tensions between Tehran and Washington, which has pointed the finger at Iran over earlier tanker attacks in May.

“I strongly condemn any attack against civilian vessels,” Guterres tells a Security Council meeting on UN cooperation with the Arab League.

“Facts must be established and responsibilities clarified,” he says. “If there is something the world cannot afford is a major confrontation in the Gulf region.”

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit warns both the targeting of oil tankers and attacks against Saudi Arabia are “dangerous developments.”

Also today, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they had fired missiles on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

“Some parties in the region are trying to instigate fires in our region and we must be aware of that,” Gheit tells the council.

He urges the UN body to “act against those responsible to maintain security and stability in the region.”

— AFP