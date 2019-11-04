Attorney general won’t investigate media leaks from PM probes

Jordan Valley Regional Council chairman David Elhayani has been elected the next chairman of the Yesha Council, the umbrella body representing the settlement movement.

Elhayani defeated Karnei Shomron Local Council chairman Igal Lahav in a head to head battle after two other candidates dropped out of the race moments before polls opened.

The two remaining candidates represented opposite sides of an intensifying rift between an older generation of settler leaders that is closely aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a younger group of council chairmen who believe in acting more aggressively on behalf of the movement, even if that means coming at odds with right-wing governments.

The former camp’s candidate, Elhayani, edged out Lahav 13-12 after the votes of 24 West Bank council chairmen plus settler elder Zeev “Zambish” Hever were counted.

— Jacob Magid