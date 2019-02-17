Bar Refaeli’s father convicted of threatening deputy mayor

The father of Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli is convicted of threatening the deputy mayor of Hod Hasharon during a road rage incident last year.

The Kfar Saba Magistrate court sentences Rafi Refali to three months’ probation for the altercation with Yoav Rozen in August.

“I’m shocked. We will be appealing,” Refali says after the hearing, according to the Ynet news site. Refali claims that police are harassing him because they failed to pin an earlier assault on him.